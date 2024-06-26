One Militants Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Doda

Jammu,:One unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Gandoh area of Dooda district on Wednesday.Official sources said that an encounter has ensued between militants and security after a specific input was recieved by security forces. While the cordon was being laid, the hiding militants fired upon the joint team triggering of an encounter.One militant has been killed so far in the gunfight while operation is still underway in the area.More details will follow.
