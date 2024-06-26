Excise ‘scam’: Kejriwal withdraws from SC plea against HC’s interim stay on bail order

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew from the Supreme Court on Wednesday his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting an interim stay on the operation of the trial court’s bail order in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea, was told by the AAP leader’s counsel senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that since the high court has passed a detailed order on June 25, he would like to file a substantial appeal.

Singhvi informed the bench that new developments were taking place every day and Kejriwal has now been arrested by the CBI.

