Dr Mohd Ashraf is new director SKIMS Soura

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed Dr Mohammad Ashraf as director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura Srinagar with immediate effect.

According to an order, Dr Ashraf, professor department of Endocrinology SKIMS Soura has been appointed as the director following recommendation by the governing body of the premiere institute.

“Sanction is, hereby, accorded to the appointment of Dr Mohd Ashraf Ganie, Professor, Department of Endocrinology, SKIMS, Soura as Director, Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, with immediate effect,” reads the order—

