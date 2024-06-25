Resurging Consciousness: The Healing Role Of Young Minds In Society

Exploring the impact of student voices and Islamic perspectives on global unity and well-being

The use of gemstones-like students in academics has a healing practice in the resurgence of the conscience of individuals in society who are victimized or oppressed at the global level. Despite the plethora of debates and discussions, people from different parts of the world and international organizations have not validated that those suffering from pain and chaos have yet to receive any healing touch or freedom.

Many people consider these human adept elements or actions as a complementary treatment and support the actions of dominant nations over innocent people. The allure of this crystal-clear fact is understood by many in society, but their purported ability to harness and channel their energy, both physically and mentally, is merely utilized.

Young students, aged 10 to 15, possess unique vibrational frequencies in their sentiments that can impact an individual’s life and elevate global consciousness significantly. The emotional vibrations from these students, when given the opportunity to speak at conferences or events, are thought to agitate their internal energy, promoting mental well-being, peace, and prosperity.

On the celebration day for students who recently passed their 10th class exams, an intelligent student, Zainab Shafi, delivered a heartfelt speech about the significance and need for cooperation, communal harmony, and brotherhood. She urged the audience to elevate their conscience based on faith and commitment towards unity and betterment, as Muslims believe in developing peace and harmony.

Highlighted features of her speech are:

Concentration: It is treated as a “soul stone,” laying a foundation of spiritual resonance. It helps in calming and purifying the soul, making it an excellent tool for meditation and enhancing commitment and effort. It is believed to alleviate stress, soothe irritability, balance mood swings, and dispel anger, fear, and anxiety. It also encourages sobriety and helps in overcoming distractions.

Universal Brotherhood: Feeling the pain and suffering in brotherhood dealings promotes love, self-defense, friendship, inner healing, and peace. It restores trust and harmony in relationships, encouraging unconditional love. Physically, it supports a stout heart and helps relieve tension and stress.

Healing Touch: Zainab highlighted that words could be a token of love, often referred to as the “master healer.” It amplifies an individual’s energy and positively affects lifetime actions. It enhances psychic abilities, aids concentration and memory, and stimulates consciousness, bringing the body into balance and aligning actions.

Communicating Language: Promoting anything on the world stage requires holding on to the international language, English. Known as the “success stone,” it promotes motivation, activates creativity, and encourages self-expression. It enhances concentration and revitalizes the mind globally, helping release negative traits, depression, fears, and phobias.

Wisdom: Associated with conveying truth and self-awareness, it promotes intellectual ability, stimulates the desire for knowledge, and aids learning. It frees a person from depression, providing deep peace and a sense of harmony.

Following Seerat-i-Nabi (SAW): Known for its powerful cleansing and purifying properties, it clears negative energy and enhances mental clarity, guiding ethical and modest living. It clears life’s bottlenecks, bringing tranquillity and peace.

Developing Energy to Speak Fearlessly: Fear is a negative aspect of life that can choke any activity. Speaking fearlessly boosts confidence and courage, stimulating creativity, passion, and motivation. It aids in overcoming negative gestures and regenerates communication and ability.

At a broader level, the homicidal approach at the global level shows that powerful nations want to curtail support to those focused on peace and prosperity. Zainab, in her speech, emphasized that as Muslims, we are instrumental tools for holistic healing, exploring the interplay between mind, body, and spirit, fostering a deeper connection to the self and the universe. Representing the broader landscape of healing and well-being, Muslims are seen as surrendered people who can do nothing. The cry of breastfed babies goes unanswered as mothers are numbed forever, and calls to caretaker fathers are ignored. The hope for unity and patriotism in the Muslim world is shattered.

The writer is a columnist and counsellor. He can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print