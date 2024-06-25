Nadda slams opposition for fielding K Suresh for LS speaker’s post; reminds Congress of Emergency

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda reminded the Congress on Tuesday of the “dark days of Emergency” as he slammed the opposition for fielding K Suresh against the NDA’s Om Birla in the election for Lok Sabha speaker.

Addressing an event at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, Nadda accused the Congress of “hypocrisy and doublespeak” on the issue of the Lok Sabha speaker’s election and said there is no space for democracy in the “mindset” of the main opposition party.

Nadda asked if there had been any election for the Lok Sabha speaker where the opposition put a condition that the deputy speaker be decided first before reaching a consensus on the chair’s position.

