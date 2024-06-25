HC deals blow to Kejriwal, stays bail granted to him in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: In a blow to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court order granting him bail in the money laundering case arising from the alleged excise scam, holding that the lower court did not “appropriately appreciate” the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the ED’s contentions assailing the bail order required serious consideration.

“The Vacation (trial) Judge while passing the Impugned Order did not appropriately appreciate the material/documents submitted on record and pleas taken by ED and the averments/grounds as raised in the petition under section 439(2) of the Code require serious consideration,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print