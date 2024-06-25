Major Fire At Bohri Kadal Srinagar Leaves Trail Of Destruction

Srinagar: The major fire incident at Bohri Kadal locality in summer capital has reduced property worth crores to ashes and resulted in injuries to at least seven persons including two firemen. An official in the knowhow of things said that the fire broke out at Bohri Kadal locality on Monday afternoon. “Soon after receiving information, the men and machinery were mobilised to the spot, and civilian population also joined the rescue operation,” the official said, adding, “The flames only went on to rage with time.””The rescue operation was intensified and more fire tenders and personnel roped in to douse of the flames and after several hours of persistent efforts, the fire was put out,” the official said. Detailing out the damage caused in the incident, the official said that two, three-storeyed, mosques with four shops in ground floor, upper storey of a mosque used for Quranic teaching; three commercial buildings with shops in ground and first floor: one four-storey building (Nakash) and two three-storey building (Aishah). Besides this, the fire mishap, as per the official, substantially damaged ten residential houses having two Kiryana shops in ground floor. “Household goods, Kiryana items, hosiery, cosmetics, luggages, bedding items and other commodities were severely damaged in the incident.””A scooty bearing registration number JK01AL 1540 and rest of all houses and commercial buildings sustained indirect damage due to water,” the official said. “Two firefighters identified as Sahil Raina and Bashir Ahmad alongside five civilians suffered injuries during the rescue operation,” added the official.

