JK trade show 2024; a grand gala of culture, commerce concludes on high note

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir trade show 2024, a vibrant celebration of innovation, culture and commerce, concluded on high note on Monday at the picturesque heritage gardens of Government Arts Emporium in Srinagar.

Organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) under the aegis of Industry and Commerce Department, government of Jammu and Kashmir, this first-of-its-kind event showcased a dynamic convergence of talent and trade, attracting a large number of visitors and participants.

The much anticipated event was, earlier, inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who lauded the endeavours of the Industries & Commerce Department and J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) toward promoting the diverse sectors of handicrafts, handloom, agriculture, and horticulture. He reiterated the administration’s commitment towards creating a vibrant business and trade ecosystem in the Union Territory and providing a new identity to J&K’s unique cultural and artistic heritage in the global market.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by various dignitaries including Chief Secretary J&K, Atal Dulloo, Commissioner Secretary of Industry & Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IGP Kashmir, V. K Birdi, Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, Heads of Departments, representatives of industry associations, and other officials. They highlighted the event’s importance in promoting the region’s rich cultural heritage and fostering economic growth.

The trade show showcased a multitude of Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products such as Carpets, Saffron, Paper Mache, Rajmash, Kani Shawls, Basoli Paintings, Pashmina Shawls, Walnut Wood Carvings, Sozni, Sula Honey, Khatamband and many other exquisite items of Kashmir handloom and handicrafts. JKTPO acknowledged the support from SIDBI in promoting artisans and micro-entrepreneurs from J&K, with the SIDBI SWAVALAMBAN Pavilion featuring over 40 exhibitors displaying their crafts and products.

The exhibition featured around 200 exhibitors from various parts of the country, showcasing a diverse array of products and innovations. Notable participants included TRIFED with stalls from the Northeast regions, Haryana Tourism, DCH J&K, Handloom & Handicrafts Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, PHDCCI Punjab, Industries and Commerce Department Ladakh, and numerous local entrepreneurs and artisans. The participation of women entrepreneurs from the Housla scheme added a unique dimension to the trade show. The event was supported by prominent sponsors such as JSW, Khyber, SBI, and JK Bank.

Visitors to the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Show were treated to a plethora of captivating experiences, from immersive exhibition halls showcasing the region’s finest crafts to a diverse food court offering culinary delights. The evening entertainment, highlighted by mesmerizing laser shows and daily cultural programs featuring Kashmiri and Bollywood songs, added to the event’s allure. The trade show witnessed a bustling crowd of local residents from Srinagar, tourists from across the country, and even foreign buyers, making it a bustling hub of activity. For art enthusiasts and families alike, it served as a spectacular gathering, offering unforgettable moments and celebrating the cultural richness of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days.

Dignitaries, Bureaucrats including Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, along with their families, visited the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Show, enjoying the vibrant stalls and captivating cultural programs. Their presence, along with numerous other dignitaries and their families, underscored the event’s significance and its successful outcome.

Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, ensured meticulous planning of the event, with all necessary arrangements in place to guarantee the comfort and convenience of both exhibitors and visitors. Ample parking and other amenities reflected the organization’s commitment to excellence.

The trade show concluded with a grand closing ceremony, where JKTPO felicitated all stakeholders, influencers, exhibitors, partners, and sponsors. The event included remarkable cultural performances celebrating the art and culture of J&K every day.

The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Show 2024 was a resounding success, with exhibitors’ sales values exceeding Rs. 1.3 crore and numerous business leads generated. All participating exhibitors and partners expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for the hospitality extended by J&K, making the event a memorable and fruitful experience for all.

