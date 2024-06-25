6000 lab tests being done in SMHS Hospital daily

SRINAGAR: In a significant achievement and to cater to the patient needs, SMHS Hospital Srinagar has been on an average providing consultation and other patient care services to about 3000 persons in OPD and Casualty on a daily basis.
On OPD side about 500 samples are evaluated daily and 6000 tests are carried out besides tests are being done on IPD side as well.
The hospital has been benevolently providing round the clock Lab services to IPD, OPD and patients visiting Casualty. Some sections of the dedicated Hospital Lab (Block F) works from 9a.m to 5p.m with half an hour break which the staff hardly avails keeping in view the high influx of patients.
The Lab has dedicated staff and fully automated equipment and provides the best service to the patients.
The Govt. Medical College and its Associated Hospitals are committed to quality health/patient care facilities.
