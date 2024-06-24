PM should have spoken on NEET issue, ‘exam pe charcha’ is long-term commitment to students: Omar

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken over the NEET row instead of attacking the opposition on the first day of Parliament session.

“While attacking the opposition is the prerogative of the Hon PM & we wouldn’t expect BJP being humbled in the recent polls to change that, it would have been in the fitness of things for the Hon PM to spare a few words for the young men & women for whom the #NEET scandal is the only issue that matters,” he said on X.

“Exam pe charcha isn’t a one off but a long term commitment to the interests & concerns of students,” Abdullah said.

