Misconception in district judiciary regarding powers to uphold citizen’s constitutional rights: SC judge

Srinagar: The J&K Legal Services Authority, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) organized the State Conference of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) of UTs of J&K and Ladakh at J&K Judicial Academy, Srinagar.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Senior-Most Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA presided over the conference in presence of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in Chief, J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority along with Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairperson, Governing Committee, J&K Judicial Academy were the guests of honour.

Other Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh who were also present physically and virtually include Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice V.C. Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani.

The Conference was split into two sessions, first session focused on interaction of Justice Khanna with the Judges of High Court and district judiciary of UT of J&K and Ladakh and the second session dealt with the working of Legal Services Institutions in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

In his presidential address Justice Khanna highlighted the role of District Judiciary in coming to the rescue of poor litigants as they are the first point of contact to them for resolution of their issues and have direct connect with people at the grass root level. He further said that there is a misconception in the district judiciary regarding their powers in upholding the constitutional rights of a citizen.

Justice Khanna emphasized that confidence reposed by the society in the Indian Judicial system is only because of fair and impartial approach adopted by the judges of district judiciary while dispensing justice which needs to be strengthened further.

Commenting upon the working of legal services institutions Justice Khanna said that no where in the world, such a robust system exists where to prosecute a case and to defend the same, lawyers on government expense are provided to both the litigating parties, which is a unique feature in India. He appreciated the role of PLVs in reaching out to the legal aid seeker in every nook and corner of a region and urged the authorities to increase their number for ensuring outreach to remotest corner of UT of J&K.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh in his address while welcoming the Chief Guest said that the judges of UTs of J&K and Ladakh are fortunate to have with them such a legal luminary not only to interact with them but also to share his rich experiences which shall guide them in dispensing justice to the litigants.

He further said that Justice Khanna’s compassion for the jail inmates can be gauged from that fact that a couple of days ago, he visited the central jail, Srinagar not only to take stock of their living conditions but also to interact with them in order to understand the issues confronting them with regard to legal aid schemes and their benefits.

Jusitce Tashi Rabstan in his address gave an overview of the working of legal services institutions in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and presented facts and figures showing the achievements. He informed the chief guest that efforts are being made to upgrade the infrastructure of legal service institutions and a roadmap has been prepared for computerization of legal aid clinics and their linking with each other to ensure prompt disposal of applications received in such clinics. He also appreciated the dedication with which the legal services institutions are working in UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which is not only commendable but also need to be applauded.

Justice Atul Sreedharan while proposing vote of thanks expressed gratitude to Justice Khanna for sparing valuable time during vacations to interact with judges and other stake holders involved in ensuring access to justice for all.

Those who attended the program include Y.P Bourney, Director J&K Judicial Academy, M.K. Sharma Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Harshita Mishra OSD to Executive Chairman NALSA, Officers of High Court Registry, Judges of district Judiciary, Trainee Judges, LADCs, Penal Lawyers, PLVs, staff of J&K Legal Services Authority, DLSA, Srinagar and J&K Judicial Academy.

Shahzad Azeem Registrar General conducted the proceedings during the first session whereas Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal services Authority conducted the proceedings of second session.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print