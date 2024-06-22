Historic event has put J&K on global map: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said hosting of International Yoga Day celebrations has put J&K on global map.
“PM Narendra Modi performed Yoga with thousands of Yoga enthusiasts at Srinagar and I am grateful to him for giving J&K an opportunity to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations. This historic event has put Jammu Kashmir on global map,” he said.
“Yoga plays the most significant role in enhancing the physical, psychological and emotional aspects of well-being. Hon’ble PM has taken the Yoga to the world and today this invaluable gift from our ancient tradition is being practiced across the globe.”
Yoga is a holistic approach towards happiness, he said. “It is the first step towards a healthy life. It unites Body and Mind as saint Patanjali had said that Body and Mind are one. Yoga brings consciousness and through consciousness pure joy is born.”
