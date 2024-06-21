‘Will teach enemies of J&K a lesson’

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is “seriously” concerned about the recent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and no effort will be spared to teach the enemies of the country a lesson.

Addressing a function here soon after arriving on a two-day visit to J-K, the prime minister said the enemies of the Union territory were not able to digest peace and development in the region.

“The enemies of peace and humanity are not happy with the development in Jammu and Kashmir. There were some terror attacks recently… the government has taken it seriously. The Home Minister, with the J&K Administration, has reviewed the situation,” he said.

“This is their last ditch effort to stop the development of Jammu & Kashmir, to ensure that peace is not established here”, He stressed that the government has taken serious note of the recent terror incidents where the Union Home Minister has reviewed all the arrangements in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir administration.

The Prime Minister reiterated, “I assure you that no stone will be left unturned to teach a lesson to the enemies of Jammu & Kashmir. The new generation of Jammu & Kashmir will live in permanent peace. We will strengthen the path of progress chosen by Jammu & Kashmir”. The Prime Minister concluded his address by congratulating the people of Jammu & Kashmir for today’s development projects.

