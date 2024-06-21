JKSC Football Academy trainee Maroof selected for FIFA-AIFF Academy Trials

SRINAGAR: The J&K Sports Council Football Academy trainee Maroof Shafi has been selected for the FIFA-AIFF Academy selection trials based on his outstanding performance.

This was informed through a communication by the All India Football Federation to various State/UTs.

Meanwhile, it was also informed that the trials for the FIFA-AIFF Academy will take place in Odisha Football Academy, 7th Battalion, Gajapati Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751013, from 22nd, June to 25th June, 2024. Selected players are directed to report on June 21st, 2024 at the venue, the letter reads.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary JKSC, congratulated Maroof, who hails from Budgam District, on his selection for the FIFA-AIFF Academy Trials in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication to the game of football, she added.

After graduating from SCFA, Maroof has been associated with various other teams as well.

In keeping with the JKSC’s objective, we aim more and more of our local footballers in the National Teams as well as in the top football clubs of the world, said Nuzhat.

It is worth mentioning that over the years JKSC Football Academy has produced around 13 players for Indian National Teams and Professional Clubs of the country.

