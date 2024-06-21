India Home Tests: Chennai, Kanpur to host B’desh; NZ to play in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai

NEW DELHI: India will play five home Tests as part of its World Test Championship calendar before the big five-match series Down Under against Australia as the BCCI on Thursday announced its senior men’s team’s itinerary from September 19 to February 12. India will be playing 2 Tests against Bangladesh at Chennai and Kanpur and will then host New Zealand for a three-match series in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Apart from these five Tests, India will also play 8 T20Is and three ODIs at home. Against Bangladesh, they will play three T20Is while against England there will be a full-fledged series of five T20Is and three ODIs between January 22 to February 12.

In fact, the last ODI against England would conclude ‘India Cricket’ (home season) as the team will then leave for Champions Trophy which is expected to be played in Hybrid Model as the Rohit Sharma-led squad is unlikely to travel to Pakistan.

India’s home international season starts on September 19 in Chennai and the second Test in Kanpur starts on September 27.

The three T20Is will be played in Dharamsala (Oct 6), Delhi (October 9) and Hyderabad (October 12).

The New Zealand series starts with opening Test in Bengaluru (October 16-20) followed by games in Pune (October 24-28) and Mumbai (Nov 1-5).

With India going on a seven-week marathon tour of Australia, the five-match T20I series against England starts in Chennai on January 22. It will be followed by matches in Kolkata (Jan 25), Rajkot (Jan 28), Pune (Jan 31), Mumbai (Feb 2). The three ODIs will be held in Nagpur (Feb 6), Cuttack (Feb 9) and Ahmedabad (Feb 12).

SCHEDULE

Bangladesh

1st Test: Chennai (Sept 19-23)

2nd Test: Kanpur (September 27-Oct 1)

1st T20I: Dharamsala (Oct 6)

2nd T20I: Delhi (Oct 9)

3rd T20I: Hyderabad (Oct 12)

New Zealand

1st Test: Bengaluru (Oct 16-20)

2nd Test: Pune (Oct 24-28)

3rd Test: Mumbai (Nov 1-5)

England

1st T20I: Chennai (Jan 22)

2nd T20I: Kolkata (Jan 25)

3rd T20I: Rajkot (Jan 28)

4th T20I: Pune (Jan 31)

5th T20I: Mumbai (Feb 2).

1st ODI: Nagpur (Feb 6)

2nd ODI: Cuttack (Feb 9)

3rd ODI: Ahmedabad (Feb 12).

PTI

