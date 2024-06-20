Political advisor to jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan abducted in Lahore: Report

LAHORE: The political advisor to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has reportedly been abducted by unknown men from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.

Ghulam Shabbir, who is the elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, was abducted by unknown individuals two days ago while he was travelling to Islamabad, according to an FIR registered at the Kahna police station, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The FIR, registered by his son Bilal, states that Shabbir had left his residence in Lahore’s Khayaban-e-Amin late at night and headed towards Islamabad. No further details were available.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print