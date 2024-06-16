Pakistan’s premature exit from T20 WC could cost some players heavily

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s premature exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, a second in six months after their dismal show at the 2023 ODI World Cup, has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to revisit the central contracts of a few big names.

According to sources, the PCB headed by chairman Mohsin Naqvi and other senior board officials met in a late-night huddle after the curtains were drawn on Babar Azam & Co’s campaign in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The meeting took place after the contest between USA and Ireland ended in a washout in Lauderhill, paving the way for tournament co-hosts USA’s smooth sailing into the Super Eight stage.

Pakistan were in the same group with USA, Ireland, India and Canada in the T20 World Cup. The men-in-green opened their campaign with a shocking Super Over loss to debutants USA in their campaign opener before failing to chase down 120 against arch-rivals India in their second outing. They did manage to beat Canada in their third game and have another game against Ireland but the fourth game will be an inconsequential affair as the top two teams from Group A — India and USA — have already advanced to the Super Eight stage, that will be entirely played in the West Indies.

Pakistan’s dismal show in the World Cup has already opened a can of worms with former captain Wasim Akram publicly revealing that there are internal conflicts within the side, with some players not in talking terms with each other.

PCB chairman Naqvi had earlier this week also suggested major changes in the national team and said, “It seemed that a minor surgery would work but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul.”

But if sources are to be believed, the PCB is likely to take stern action against several players of the outfit for failing to take the team past the initial stages of the tournament. Accordingly, the players’ performances will be gauged and a decision will be taken with regards to their central contracts, with some players expected to be demoted in the first phase. Some players are likely to lose their central contracts altogether, the source added.

Last year, the former PCB regime under Zaka Ashraf had announced a significant increase in player earnings, as well as a fixed share of revenue from the PCB’s earnings from the ICC. Since then, the Pakistan team has failed in multiple international tournaments including the Asia Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 and the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The team also failed to perform during their bilateral tours to Australia and New Zealand.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, Naqvi himself had announced that each player would get a bonus payment of USD 100,000 if they win the tournament but instead it appears that in all likelihood, the Pakistan outfit’s premature exit could cost some players dear.

