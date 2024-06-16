GMC Baramulla celebrates ‘World Blood Donors Day-2024’

BARAMULLA: The Department of Immunohaematology & Transfusion Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla celebrated “World Blood Donors Day 2024” under the theme “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!”
The event, graced by Dr. (Prof.) Ruby Reshi, Principal of GMC Baramulla, witnessed the participation of Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi, Medical Superintendent of GMC, heads of departments, faculty members, paramedical staff, students, and non-governmental organizations dedicated to promoting blood donation.
Dr. Saddat, overseeing the Blood Bank at GMC Baramulla, initiated the event with a heartfelt welcome and an enlightening inaugural address.
Dr. Baba Iqbal, Head of the Department of Pathology, underscored the pivotal role of volunteer blood donation camps in saving lives and fostering community health.
Dr. Zameer Ali Bhat, Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedics, highlighted the critical importance of blood transfusions in trauma care. Dr. Farah Nabi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Gynaecology, emphasized the significant impact of blood transfusions on enhancing healthcare for gynaecology patients and commended the contributions of the Blood Bank to these efforts.
During the commemoration, a proactive blood donation drive was conducted, with enthusiastic participation from the Principal, Department Heads, and the Medical Superintendent, setting an exemplary commitment to the cause.
Concurrently, a student painting competition centered around the theme of blood donation showcased creative expressions, with the Principal personally recognizing and awarding the top three entries.
Dr. Ruby Reshi concluded the event with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing sincere appreciation to the volunteer blood donors for their selfless contributions. She extended gratitude to the participating NGOs for their indispensable role in advancing community health initiatives.
BARAMULLA: The Department of Immunohaematology & Transfusion Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla celebrated “World Blood Donors Day 2024” under the theme “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!”