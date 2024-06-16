Aadil Manzoor Wani assumes charges as DIO Bandipora

BANDIPORA: Aadil Manzoor Wani, a 2024 batch JKAS Officer on Saturday assumed charge as District Information Officer (DIO) Bandipora.
After assuming the charge, he chaired an introductory cum interactive meeting with the employees and reviewed overall functioning of the Department in the district.
Officials briefed the DIO about the functioning of various sections of the department.
Addressing the officials, Wani emphasized the importance of team work and cooperation in executing effective public relations initiatives.
He urged the officials to work in collaboration and maintain a high level of coordination to enhance the efficiency of work.
The DIO emphasized on ensuring effective and transparent dissemination of information to the public and media.
