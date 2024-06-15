Mela Kheer Bhawani Celebrated With Religious Gaiety

Tulmulla: “Faith is more powerful than fear,” said a pilgrim, who was among the hundreds visiting temples across Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the Mela Kheer Bhawani, amid heightened security.

The fair — an annual event at the Kheer Bhawani temple, dedicated to Rangya Devi, in Ganderbal district’s Tulmulla — is also celebrated in other shrines and temples in Jammu and Kashmir to mark ‘Zyeth Atham’, or ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’.

“Everything is in the hands of God. There is some fear but people have come here in large numbers. Faith is more powerful than fear,” Sunny, a Kashmiri Pandit from Delhi, said as he and several others from the community congregated at Rangya Devi in the central Kashmir district for the Mela.

Kheer Bhawani Mela, a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir, is held at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple. The temple, built atop a sacred spring, holds immense spiritual significance for Kashmiri Pandit devotees worldwide.

This year’s festival saw enthusiastic participation, with devotees praying for themselves and humanity at large.

Senior officers from the UT administration and police, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, visited the temple and paid obeisance there.

The festival witnessed the participation of mostly Kashmiri Pandits performing rituals, while local Muslims extended greetings and assisted with arrangements, reinforcing the spirit of communal harmony.

The District Administration of Ganderbal ensured comprehensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the mela. Provisions included uninterrupted power and drinking water supplies, transportation, security, fire tenders, ration, bedding, and medical facilities. Additionally, free transport was provided for devotees on various routes.

Several NGOs and civil society organizations contributed to the event by offering wheelchairs and other aids to facilitate the convenience of the devotees.

In a significant initiative, the District Administration Ganderbal, in collaboration with the District Information Centre Ganderbal, facilitated the live streaming of the Mela Kheer Bhawani event on YouTube.

This effort allowed devotees who could not attend in person to participate virtually, ensuring wider accessibility to the spiritual experience.

