ANC’s Ramaphosa returns as President after agreement with other parties for GNU

JOHANNESBURG: The South African Parliament has elected Cyril Ramaphosa for another five-year term as president despite his African National Congress (ANC) having won only 40 per cent of the ballot in the general elections held a fortnight ago.

Ramaphosa’s election after he was pitted against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema ended the sitting, which earlier in the day also elected Thoko Didiza of the ANC as Speaker and Annelie Lotriet of the DA as Deputy Speaker.

Ramaphosa got 283 votes and Malema just 44.

