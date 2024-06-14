Police Refutes News About ‘Avoid Night Outing In Jammu’, Calls It Baseless

Jammu: Jammu Police on Friday said that some social media handlers are spreading baseless rumours regarding Avoid night Outing in Jammu.

In a handout, the Jammu police said that fake information is being circulated by some social media handles regarding avoiding night outing in Jammu.Police has taken strong note of such rumours and asked people that this information is absolutely baseless & not to take serious such rumours,fake information.

According to police spokesman, police,Security forces have maintained proper area domination and surveillance.J&K Police is fully aware & competent to handle any challenge and people need not to fear anything & we are committed for the safety & security of all citizens.

Legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours,which intend to create unnecessary panic among the general masses, reads the statement.(GNS)

