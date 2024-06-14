Mela Kheer Bhawani being celebrated with fervor at Tulmulla, Gbl

Ganderbal: Mela Kheer Bhavani is being celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety at Tumulla in District Ganderbal.Devotees from various parts of country thronged to pay obeisance at the temple of Goddess Ragniya Devi Popularly Known as Mata Kheer Bhavani.A strong bond of love was experienced between Muslims and pandits at the occasion.Tulmulla area of Ganderbal wore a festive look after thousands of devotees from various parts of country arrived at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi, a revered goddess of Pandits to celebrate the annual festival of Kheer Bhawani. Nestled in shades of mammoth Chinar trees, the temple witnessed rush of devotees, mostly Kashmiri Pandits performing the rituals of the festival around the temple. Special prayers were held in the temple where devotees offer milk and kheer to the sacred spring. This year, a good number of devotees were witnessed compared to last year. Emotional scenes were witnessed and exchanged between the Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims. This annual festival becomes a source of income as well for the local Muslims who set up stalls outside the temple to sell everything needed to perform the rituals of the festival. The stalls are established by both men and women folk of the area. The arrangements made by district administration through various departments remain appreciable during the festival. Besides other essential services adequate medical facilities are also put in the place. SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta extended warm greetings to the Kashmiri Pandit community & people of Ganderbal on the auspicious occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani and prayed for peace, love, harmony & brotherhood—

