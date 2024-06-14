Indian elections largest exercise of electoral franchise: US

WASHINGTON: Indian elections is the largest exercise of electoral franchise in the world, the United States said Thursday.

“We celebrate the election that happened in India; it was the largest exercise of electoral franchise in any country anytime in history,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters here at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question on the recent election results and representation on Muslims in the Indian parliament. Miller, however, refrained from responding to such a question asserting that this is for the people of India to decide.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print