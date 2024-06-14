Army Goodwill School students attend ISRO’s Yuvika-2024 Prog

SRINAGAR: Army Goodwill School, Wuzur is being run under the aegis of Chinar Corps, proudly announces the selection of three of its exceptional students for the ISRO’s prestigious YUVIKA-2024 programme. This achievement was secured through a rigorous online screening test, underscoring the student’s remarkable potential and dedication.
The selected students participated in a 14 day residential programme hosted at ISRO’s residential center in Dehradun. The programme was designed to ignite a passion for space science among young minds. It provided an immersive learning experience, blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on activities. Through this initiative, ISRO aims to cultivate a scientific curiosity and inspire the next generation of space enthusiast.
“This remarkable opportunity was made possible under the mentorship and guidance of teachers, principal and an unwavering support of the BharathiAirtel Foundation. Their support underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in nurturing young talent and fostering educational growth,” PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement.
“We are elated and immensely proud of our students for achieving this unprecedented milestone. It is a testament to the talent and hard work that thrives within the wall of Army Goodwill School, Wuzur,” the statement added.
