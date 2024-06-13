Mapping our resources to give befitting reply to foreign terrorists in Jammu region: DGP Swain

Jammu: Stating that there is a security challenge in Jammu region, Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Thursday said that police and the security agencies are mapping their resources to give a befitting reply to foreign terrorists in Jammu region.Talking to reporters in Jammu on the side-lines after reviewing the security situation in Kathua district of Jammu, DGP Swain said that there is a clear intent behind pushing foreign terrorists into Jammu region, which has triggered a “security challenge” in the region. “When terror handlers fail to recruit locals in Kashmir and Jammu, the intent of the enemy is to recruit locals across the LoC and push them inside our territory to disrupt peace and kill people. Police and security agencies are mapping their resources to counter foreign terrorism in Jammu region and we will give them a befitting reply,” he said. “When you have an enemy ready to kill people and foment trouble, we also have to be ready to counter and bear some losses as well.”The DGP said that Jammu region has a difficult terrain comprising forests, streams and hillocks etc. “These foreigners are not in large numbers but they are not operating under the law and can harm anybody. We will defeat them the way they were defeated after trying to set up a base in the Jammu region between 1995 to 2005,” the DGP said.He warned the enemy agents who sell their conscience for some bucks and narcotics to support terrorists. “Those supporting terrorists will repent,” the DGP said, adding “such elements are being identified and they will be taken to task.”Pertinently, Jammu’s Kathua, Reasi, Bhaderwah, and Doda have witnessed a series of encounters and attacks in the past few days leading to a serious security situation there. LG Manoj Sinha chaired a high level security review in Jammu on June 11 which was followed by a Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar where the fresh spate of attacks by foreign terrorists in Jammu was discussed threadbare and counter strategy finalised. On June 12, two foreign terrorists and a CRPF man were killed in an encounter at Kathua where a civilian also suffered gunshot wounds. As per ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, there is a possibility of more terrorists present in Kathua-Reasi belt where massive combing operation is underway.

