‘Paper Leak, ‘Malpractice’ Allegations: SC Seeks Centre, NTA Response On Plea For Fresh NEET-UG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre and the National Testing Agency on a plea seeking fresh conduct of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, 2024, on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices. Taking note of the allegations of paper leak and other malpractices, a vacation bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said, “It is not that simple that because what you have done is sacrosanct. Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers.” The top court, however, refused to stay the counselling of successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses. Besides the Centre and the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG, the bench also issued notices to the Bihar government. There were allegations of malpractice in the exam in the state. “How much time do you want? Immediately on the re-opening? Otherwise, the counselling will start,” the bench said. It tagged the plea filed by Shivangi Mishra and nine other MBBS aspirants with a pending one and asked the NTA to file the response in the meantime. The top court’s benches will resume regular hearings on July 8 after the summer vacation

