Bemina Militant Attack: Police Files Chargesheet Against 4 Persons

Srinagar: Police on Monday said produced a chargesheet in a special NIA court here against four persons allegedly involved in Bemina militant attack case.

In a handout, the police said that the chargesheet in case FIR No.112/2023 under Unlawful Activities ( Prevention ) Act registered in Police Station Bemina was produced before Court of Special Judge (NIA Court) in Srinagar.

A police spokesperson in the handout further said that Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Srinagar Police produced the chargesheet regarding the attack in Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina during December 2023 in which one police constable of J&K Police was killed.

The four accused persons identified are Mehnan Khan resident of Syedpora Khawajapora, Rainawari, Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday @ Raju resident of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina, Danish Ahmad Malla resident of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina and Arjumand Gulzar @ Hamza Burhan resident of Kharbatpora Ratnipora Pulwama, A/P Pakistan, he said.

“During investigation, it came to fore that the three accused persons were working as terrorist associates for the active terrorist namely Arjumand Gulzar @ Hamza and they had obtained arms and ammunition through a well-knit criminal conspiracy aimed at targeted killing of the cop,” he said.

While the three accused persons have been arrested by Srinagar Police, the fourth accused namely Arjumand @ Hamza is affiliated with the outfit Al Badr, he said.

Srinagar Police has also initiated proceedings to forfeit and attach properties and assets of the arrested accused persons accrued through illegal means, under relevant provisions of UAP Act, reads the statement.(GNS)

