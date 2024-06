Union Cabinet approves govt assistance for constructing 3 crore houses under PMAY

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet in its first meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 government held at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The meeting was attended by ministers of all allies of the NDA.

“It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families,” officials said.

