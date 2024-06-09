Over a lakh devotees attend 127th Urs of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA) in Baba Nagri

BABA NAGRI (GANDERBAL): Over one lakh devotees thronged Baba Nagri in Wangat Kangan to celebrate the 127th Urs of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA). The two-day Urs, marked with great enthusiasm and spirituality, concluded with special and joint prayers on Saturday.

Devotees from both within and outside the Union Territory gathered at Baba Nagri starting on June 7, Friday. They paid obeisance at the Dargah of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA), participated in the congregation, and took part in night-long Shab-khawani and Darood Azqar gatherings held on Friday night.

The Urs, commencing annually on June 7 and concluding on June 8, culminated with a joint prayer where devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, unity, brotherhood, and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. The event saw the participation of renowned religious and political personalities, as well as numerous Islamic scholars.

Sajadh Nisheen Darbari Aaliya Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the life and contributions of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din (RA). He emphasized the importance of working for the welfare of humanity and adhering to the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). He called for maintaining brotherhood and amity and stressed that following Islamic teachings can help eradicate societal evils.

Islamic speakers at the event noted that Kashmir has historically been a place of refuge and meditation for saints, sufis, rishis, and other devoted worshippers of God. They taught Islamic virtues such as justice, sincerity, equality, truth, morality, and spirituality. Hazrat Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA) belonged to this esteemed creed of Sufi saints who have enriched and refined life and provided support to people in distress.

A devotee mentioned, “It is our sixth visit here as we have faith in this shrine. We experience peace of mind and pray for the betterment of our careers, which is fulfilled by the Almighty God.”

Adequate arrangements for boarding and lodging were made for the devotees, who expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements, including security, traffic management, and other facilities during the Urs.

