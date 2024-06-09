Omar Abdullah’s Reaction To Defeat: A Loss Of Maturity?

Politicians like Omar Abdullah should accept defeat gracefully and reflect on their past mistakes instead of questioning the judgment of the people and misleading the Central government

The 2024 general elections in Kashmir witnessed seismic shifts in political dynamics, notably with the surprising defeats of prominent figures. Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah both faced unexpected losses. Mufti, representing the People’s Democratic Party, was ousted by National Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmed in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. In Baramulla, what began as a tight race between Peoples Conference candidate Sajad Lone and Omar Abdullah took a dramatic turn with the entrance of independent candidate Er Rashid, who rallied considerable support and clinched a decisive victory. This electoral upheaval underscores the fluid and evolving nature of Kashmiri politics.

Adding to the political culture, Omar Abdullah’s statement following the results has stirred controversy. He suggested that Er Rashid’s victory would embolden secessionists and revitalize Kashmir’s defeated Islamist movement. This remark has been widely criticized as both arrogant and condemnable, further underscoring the intense and evolving nature of Kashmiri politics.

Omar Abdullah’s statement reflects his desperation for power, showing his willingness to demonize Kashmiri voters to achieve his goals. The voters of Baramulla chose Er Rashid for several reasons. Firstly, they challenged the Central government, rejecting the arbitrary power exemplified by political prisoners held under draconian laws like UAPA, PSA, and PMLA. Secondly, they were drawn to Er Rashid’s simplicity and authenticity—he connected with the grassroots, wearing traditional Shalwar Kameez, sporting a bald face, and donning plastic chappals. His son, Abrar, was an ordinary student using public transport like any common man.

When it comes to public rallies, all political parties, including the National Conference (NC), spent substantial sums on campaigns, flooding the streets with posters and pamphlets. In contrast, Er Rashid’s rallies stood out for their grassroots approach, devoid of party funding. Instead of expensive promotional materials, his supporters used organic tools, such as pressure cookers—the symbol of his campaign. This unique and resourceful method resonated deeply with the electorate, reflecting a campaign genuinely rooted in the community.

The National Conference (NC) and its leader, Omar Abdullah, faced a significant challenge in appealing to voters in Baramulla. During Abdullah’s tenure as chief minister, there were numerous instances of state violence resulting in the loss of many lives. This legacy of violence made it difficult for the NC to connect with voters in the region. Similarly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faced backlash for their alliance with the BJP at the Centre, a move that was not forgotten by the people. And People Conference leader, Sajad Lone and his allies were openly speaking the language of development but somehow by their statements and allies affiliation, people realised that they are hand in glove with BJP.

The voter turnout in Baramulla saw a remarkable increase, reaching 10 lakh votes, compared to previous turnouts that hovered around 5-6 lakh. This surge can be attributed to approximately 4 lakh new voters who participated in the election. These new voters were not necessarily young in age but were politically engaged for the first time. The absence of an organic, educated, and relatable leader in the past prevented these individuals from voting. However, Er Rashid’s candidacy provided a fresh perspective that resonated with these voters. In the 2019 Parliament election, Er Rashid garnered over 1 lakh votes, further solidifying his appeal among the electorate.

Er Rashid’s appeal lies in his grounded approach and authentic connection with the people of Kashmir. His simplicity, use of local language, and rejection of VIP culture struck a chord with voters, making him relatable and trustworthy in their eyes. This genuine connection and understanding of the grassroots issues are the primary reasons why people associate themselves with him.

The people of Kashmir are tired of religious and dynastic elites who exploit them for political gains. While it was difficult for the common man to reach out to Omar’s son, the situation was markedly different with Engineer Rashid’s son, Abrar, who was accessible and relatable. This stark contrast resonated with the electorate, leading to their support for Er Rashid.

The election rigging of 1987, in which the National Conference was allegedly a main culprit, led to widespread election boycotts as people lost faith in democratic institutions due to such blunders. However, after years, when people set aside their disillusionment and returned to the polling booths, leaders like Omar Abdullah are now demonizing Kashmiri voters. Abdullah seems to believe that if people do not support him, they must be turning towards separatism. He should accept his defeat gracefully and respect his political opponents. This is a victory for democracy, giving everyone hope for a better future.

Of course, people were fed up with boycotting politics and, for the first time, wanted to experiment at the polling booths by choosing their own representative. They had apprehensions about possible rigging and doubted Er Rashid’s chances of winning. However, thanks to the Election Commission of India, which demonstrated its credibility, the result was in Rashid’s favour. This victory gave Kashmiris renewed hope in Indian institutions and fostered respect for the ECI.

The people of Uttar Pradesh chose the India Alliance over the BJP, driven by their dissatisfaction with the current government and a desire for change. Defying the predictions of exit polls, they delivered an unexpected result that has been widely praised. This outcome has made the ruling government recognize the importance of embracing diversity and curbing exclusive, hate-driven politics.

Similarly, when the people of Kashmir demonstrate their maturity by electing their preferred leader, the Abdullah family gets offended and labels everyone a separatist. This reaction is disheartening. Politicians like Omar Abdullah should accept defeat gracefully and reflect on their past mistakes instead of questioning the judgment of the people and misleading the Central government. Such behaviour highlights how they have historically dominated and marginalized the people of Kashmir, contributing to their sense of statelessness.

Instead of appreciating the maturity of Kashmiri voters, Omar Abdullah is demonizing them by labelling them as separatists. Kashmiris have always supported the idea of diversity, exemplified by how Sheikh Abdullah earned the people’s consent when making decisions aligned with Indian democracy. At this juncture, Omar should be held accountable and apologize to the people of Kashmir. It is the government’s responsibility to moderate his language and prevent him from provoking the youth of Kashmir by indirectly calling them separatists.

The writer is pursuing an LLB at the University of Kashmir and is a Research Fellow at J&K Centre for Peace Research and Sustainable Development (JKCPRS). He can be reached at [email protected]

