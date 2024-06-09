Be Prepared To Meet Challenges: Army Commander

Dehradun: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, on Saturday said the nature and dynamics of modern warfare is changing constantly and asked the gentlemen cadets passing out of the prestigious Indian Military Academy here to be prepared to meet these challenges.

Addressing the Passing out Parade of the IMA at the historic drill square as the reviewing officer, Lt Gen Kumar said technological advancement is constantly impacting the character of modern wars.

“The dynamics of combat is changing continuously with the increasing use of space, cyber and information warfare. Today’s wars are wars of ideas, intellect and innovation. You have to be prepared to be in the forefront to meet these challenges,” he said.

Lt Gen Kumar said the use of space, cyber and cognitive domains in warfare are contemporary realities.

Information warfare, drones, autonomous systems, cyber, exploitation of EM spectrum and man-machine teaming, comprise the new normal, he added.

“In fact, all these domains are being refined with every passing day with the use of disruptive technologies, thereby increasing the complexities of wars,” Lt Gen Kumar said.

Lt Gen Kumar said the high level training received by them at an elite institution like the IMA coupled with physical fitness, mental agility and technical prowess will help them deal with the challenges of modern warfare.

Describing the Indian Army as an embodiment of professionalism, excellence and sacrifice, Lt Gen Kumar said the gentlemen cadets being commissioned into the army as officers with the POP should always bear this in mind and meet the highest standards of professionalism expected of them during their career.

Lt Gen Kumar exhorted all cadets to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

“You are just a step away from the historic and magnificent moment of your commissioning into the most elite forces,” he said.

After reviewing the Parade, Lt Gen Kumar laid wreaths and offered floral tributes to pay homage to the brave alumni of the IMA at the War Memorial.

The ‘Pipping Ceremony’, where the Officer Cadets don the ranks of Commissioned Officer, was carried out by their parents and loved ones.

A total of 394 gentlemen cadets passed out of the IMA on Saturday to be commissioned into the armies of their respective countries. 355 of them are Indian gentlemen cadets and 39 from friendly foreign countries.

The coveted Sword of Honour was presented to Academy Under Officer Praveen Singh.

Gold Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was also presented to Academy Under Officer Praveen Singh. (Agencies)

