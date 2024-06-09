After Rains, MeT Predicts ‘Heat Wave’ In J&K From Jan 10

Jammu: Weatherman on Saturday forecast fresh spell of “heat wave” from June 10 onwards in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official said that partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/thunder at scattered places was expected towards afternoon of June 8 in J&K.

From June 9-17, generally dry weather is expected even as the possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places can’t be ruled out, he said. It means that weather was likely to be generally dry on ensuing annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela on June 14 and Eid-ul-Azha festival which is being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the globe from June 17.

“Farmers are advised to resume farm operations (spray, fertilizer application) from June 9 onwards,” the MeT official said, adding, “Fresh spell of heat wave is likely from June 10 onwards.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.1°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.6 °C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.2°C against 9.8°C and it was 1.0°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 10.5°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.2°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 3.4°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.1°C against 22.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 14.2°C, Batote 15.8°C and Bhaderwah 14.4°C, he said. (Agencies)

