Young Labourer Dies Of Gunshot Wounds Near IB In Samba

Jammu: A young civilian, labourer by profession, died of multiple gunshot injuries near Regal along the international border manned by BSF in Samba district, officials said on Saturday.They said that the civilian identified Vasudev, around 28-30 years of age, Son of Madan Lal of Akhnoor received gunshot injuries at about 2230 hours on June 7. Vasudev, working as labourer, was subsequently shifted to District Hospital Samba where doctors declared him as brought dead. Further details are awaited and investigations surrounding the firing are underway, they added.
