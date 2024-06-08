Shan-e-Kashmir Blood Donors, LD Hospital organise blood donation camp

90 volunteers donate blood

PAMPORE: In a remarkable display of community solidarity, Shan-e-Kashmir Blood Donors, in collaboration with LD Hospital Srinagar, organized a highly successful blood donation camp at Panchayat Ghar BK Pora in the Budgam district. The event saw an impressive turnout, with a significant number of volunteers from various walks of life coming forward to donate blood.

The joint initiative by Shan-e-Kashmir Blood Donors and Lal Ded Hospital aimed to encourage voluntary blood donation, highlighting its vital role in saving the lives of patients in need of blood transfusions. The camp witnessed nearly 90 selfless donors from different areas contributing to this noble cause.

The Shan-e-Kashmir Blood Donors team expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the NGOs that responded to the invitation and helped make the camp a success. The event not only addressed the ongoing blood shortage but also underscored the spirit of compassion and unity within the community.

Special acknowledgment was given to Shabir Hussain, famously known as the “Blood Man of India,” who graced the camp with his presence. His emphasis on the life-saving impact of blood donation, stating that one donation can save three lives, added significant value to the event. Organizer Riyaz Ahmad Bhat conveyed this message to Kashmir Reader, underscoring the memorable nature of the occasion.

The dedicated staff from the Blood Bank of LD Hospital played a crucial role in ensuring the camp’s success. The organizers extended sincere thanks to all the donors who took time out of their routines to contribute to this essential cause.

“May Allah (SWT) always keep you happy and in good health. Without your support, our mission is incomplete. Just as today’s support was given wholeheartedly, continue to support us in the same manner in the future also,” said the organizers, emphasizing the importance of continued community support for future initiatives.

