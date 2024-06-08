People protest at Jama Masjid against blasphemy

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has strongly condemned the administration for once again placing Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under house arrest at his residence, Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen, thus preventing him from fulfilling his religious and official duties.

The Anjuman in a statement said that the administration informed Mirwaiz this morning that he was under house arrest and would not be allowed to go to Jama Masjid today. It appears that Mirwaiz’s house arrest is the consequence of the blasphemous incident that occurred on Wednesday at GMC Srinagar, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf’s Vice President and Imam Hai of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmad Saeed Naqshbandi, expressed severe outrage against the GMC incident, saying that the honour and respect of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are dearer to Muslims than their own lives. He said that any blasphemous actions against the Prophet (PBUH) cannot be tolerated.

On this occasion, people at Jama Masjid raised their voices in protest against the GMC incident, terming such actions unacceptable and demanding stern action against the culprit .

Imam Naqshbandi also condemned both the house arrest of Mirwaiz and the blasphemous incident in strong terms, stating that Mirwaiz’s frequent house arrests are beyond comprehension. He urged the administration to take serious action against the individual responsible for the blasphemy and fulfill their responsibilities.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print