Modi meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim as PM for third time

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences here on Friday, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha. After meeting Advani, he went to the residence of Joshi, a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Subsequently, Modi also met former president Ram Nath Kovind.

