World leaders including Biden, Putin and Sunak congratulate PM Narendra Modi on historic election victory

WASHINGTON/LONDON: US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron were among dozens of world leaders who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” Biden said in his congratulatory message.

During a telephone conversation, President Putin “warmly congratulated” Modi on the success of his party in the elections, his office said.

