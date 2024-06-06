NSA Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led new government on shared priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership, the White House said, as the two top leaders seek to deepen the bilateral partnership.

Sullivan’s visit was discussed during the phone call President Biden made to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on his re-election for a historic third term.

“President Joseph R Biden, Jr spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

