JK BJP chief counters Omar Abdullah’s remarks on LG says he worked hard for region’s prosperity

Jammu’: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has worked hard for the prosperity of the Union territory.

Raina’s remarks came in response to a post on X by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah in which he said that Sinha had not only failed Jammu and Kashmir but had also undermined the BJP in his home constituency of Ghazipur.

Speaking to reporters here, Raina said, “The political remarks are meant for politics. But Omar Abdullah knows it well that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built a new and happy Jammu and Kashmir where everyone, including marginalised sections, has been given their rights. This effort has resulted in record polling (in the Lok Sabha polls). Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has worked hard to make J&K a prosperous region.”

Abdullah knows well the difficult situation that Jammu and Kashmir faced in the past, the BJP leader said.

“People saw the worst times during strikes and shutdowns when schools, colleges and markets were closed and violence was rampant,” the BJP leader said.

In the past, every time a vehicle left for Kashmir from Jammu, the passengers had to get down and undergo checking at 20 places on the way, he said.

“Today, there is peace, progress, happiness, brotherhood and largescale development in both villages and cities,” he added.

Raina credited the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring incident-free Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We also thank Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his role in making Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, progressive and prosperous,” he said.

“In the upcoming assembly elections, panchayat, and urban local body polls, we hope for an honest and nationalistic leadership to emerge victorious. Those who propagate politics of venom and division have been shown the mirror by the people,” Raina said.(PTI)

