INDIA bloc leaders to meet at Kharge’s residence to discuss govt formation

NEW DELHI: INDIA bloc leaders will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence Wednesday evening to decide on the strategy to form the government and whether to reach out to former allies Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The INDIA Janbandhan leaders will be meeting today at 6 PM at 10, Rajaji Marg to discuss the election results and strategy thereafter,” Kharge said in a post on X.

The opposition leaders will deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results and whether to bring on board the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party to cobble up a government.

