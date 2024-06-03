Pak court acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief for Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court on Monday acquitted the beleaguered former prime minister as well as his foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment along with Qureshi in the cipher case in January by Islamabad’s special court set up under the Official Secrets Act.

The cipher case pertains to the incident in which the former premier showed a piece of paper — allegedly a copy of a diplomatic communication — at a public rally in Islamabad, claiming it as proof of a conspiracy against his government by a foreign power, referring to US diplomat Donald Lu, who has been at the centre of the cipher controversy.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print