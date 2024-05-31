Heatwave forecast for Jammu, slight respite for Valley

Srinagar: Weatherman here on predicted heat wave conditions to continue in Jammu division for next seven days and slight relief from hot and dry conditions till June 2 in Kashmir Valley.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that till May 31, the weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain/thunder at isolated to scattered places and gusty winds at few places.

From June 1-2, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated places with gusty winds at few places.

Generally dry weather has been predicted from June 3-4 and generally cloudy skies with light rain/thunder at scattered places from 5-7.

“No respite is expected in heat wave/hot & dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu division during next 7 days,” he said. However, he said, slight relief is likely from heat wave/hot & dry weather conditions during till June 2 over most parts of Kashmir Division as well as few hilly areas of Jammu Division.

“Another spell of heat wave over Kashmir Division is expected during June 3-4.”

MeT official urged people to avoid heat exposure during 12 noon to 3 PM and drink lot of fluid and water.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.8°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.4°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.7°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 11.0°C and it was 0.2°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.2°C, same as on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 6.5°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 32.4°C against 25.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 7.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.8°C, Batote 18.6°C and Bhaderwah 15.1°C, he added.

