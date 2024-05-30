Four injured in Kangan road accident

Kangan:- Four persons suffered injuries including a tourist in Kangan area of Center Kashmir’s Ganderbal District on Thursday morning.

officials said that the a Tempo traveler bearing registration number Jk02BE-9014 on it’s way to Sonamarg from Srinagar collided with a Alto car bearing registration number JK16A-8159 coming form opposite direction at Sheikh Bagh Kangan near Amis School Kangan resulting in injuries to four people including a tourist.

They said the injured persons has been identified as identified as Ritesh Manaria Son of Chander Shekhar a resident of Jamnagar, Mohd Amir son of Ghulam Qadir a resident of Margund, Fareed Mota son of Abdul Aziz Mota a resident of Pehlanar Wangath and Jana Begum wife of Mohd Kamal a resident of Kijpora Kangan

They said the injured persons has been immediately referred to Kangan Hospital where Ritesh Manaria and Fareed Mota referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile Kangan Police have taken cognisance of the case and started further investigation.

