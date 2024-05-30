CUK’s HoD Mathematics deptt registers design patent

GANDERBAL: Dr. Haribhau R. Bhapkar, Head, Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) and his team have achieved a significant milestone by securing registration of “Design Patent for Innovative AI-Based Street-Cleaning Vehicle.”
This innovative patent features a novel shape and configuration designed to optimize street cleaning services, which are essential for maintaining clean and orderly communities and preventing waste accumulation.
Street cleaning is traditionally labor-intensive, requiring large teams of workers. However, with technological advancements, a single AI-based vehicle could potentially replace eight to ten human cleaners. This innovation not only optimizes efficiency, but also has global applicability, given the universal nature of street cleaning tasks. With millions of individuals working in cleaning-related fields worldwide, the introduction of AI technology in this sector holds tremendous potential for societal impact.
Dr. Bhapkar, is known for his keen interest in the Design Thinking Approach and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), and has successfully filed 40 copyrights and 34 patents, with several already published or granted.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, congratulated Dr. Bhapkar and his team and said the varsity is committed to leverage the expertise of its faculty and students to address societal and national challenges, marking a significant step towards nation-building through innovation and technology.
Prof. A Ravinder Nath further said the university is focusing on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary pursuit of education, which will prove beneficial for the national knowledge system.
