5 die, 3 rescued as twin well tragedies strike Budgam, Kupwara

Srinagar: Five people were killed while three others were rescued as twin well tragedies stuck Budgam and Kupwara districts on Wednesday.

Officials said two persons died while three were rescued after a portion of a well collapsed during a routine cleaning in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Fire and Emergency Service officials said that five persons who were cleaning a well slipped into it and fell unconscious due to suffocation at village Satboin Dardpora in Kupwara district.

All the five were shifted to nearby Kralpora hospital for treatment, after a massive rescue operation was launched, where doctors declared two dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Farid Ahmad Khoja and Bashir Ahmad Khoja.

Among the three others identified as Safeer Ahmad, Qasim Din and Abdul Hameed , two have been referred to Srinagar for special treatment.

In a separate incident three persons fell into a tubewell at Gotipora-Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and a massive rescue operation was launched to locate them.

The incident occurred when a person identified as Momin Dar slipped and fell into a tubewell in the village.

On seeing him falling into the well, two more persons rushed to rescue him but they also fell into the tubewell.

They said after seven hours of hectic efforts, all the three trapped persons were pulled out dead. The deceased have been identified as Amjid Ali, Gulam Hassan Wani and Momin Dar—all residents Gotipora Khansahib.

Officials said it was a very difficult task and NDRF was also roped in during the operation as the well was almost 95 feet deep.

