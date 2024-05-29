World Environment Day: DEE&RS EIACP Hub J&K organizes Extempore Competition on ‘Mission LiFE’

SRINAGAR: In a significant move towards promoting Environmental Sustainability and as a prelude to World Environment Day 2024, the Department of Ecology Environment & Remote Sensing (DEE&RS) EIACP Hub Jammu & Kashmir organized an Extempore Competition on the theme ‘Mission LiFE’ at Iqra Educational Institute, SDA Colony Bemina, Srinagar.
The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in our daily lives.
The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from students who passionately articulated the significance of integrating the principles of Mission LiFE into everyday activities. Their speeches underscored the urgent need to adopt sustainable practices, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to a greener planet.
A total of 24 students participated in this competition, and the top three winners will be felicitated on World Environment Day on June 5th.
Rafi Ahmad Bhat, Regional Director of DEE&RS Kashmir, praised the students for their compelling presentations and emphasized the department’s commitment to environmental education.
He remarked, the Mission LiFE theme encourages individuals to make conscious choices that benefit the Environment. This event highlights the pivotal role that education and awareness play in fostering a culture of sustainability.
This event is part of a series of activities organized by J&K DEERS EIACP Hub as a prelude to World Environment Day 2024, reinforcing the global call for environmental preservation and sustainable living.
SRINAGAR: In a significant move towards promoting Environmental Sustainability and as a prelude to World Environment Day 2024, the Department of Ecology Environment & Remote Sensing (DEE&RS) EIACP Hub Jammu & Kashmir organized an Extempore Competition on the theme ‘Mission LiFE’ at Iqra Educational Institute, SDA Colony Bemina, Srinagar.