TMC giving away rights of ‘original’ OBCs to Muslims by issuing false caste certificates: Modi

KAKDWIP (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was giving away the rights of “original” OBCs to Muslims by issuing “false caste certificates”.

Addressing an election rally at Kakdwip in Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat, he accused the TMC of not allowing the implementation of development schemes in West Bengal with its mantra “eta hotey debona” (will not let it happen).

“To appease a section, the TMC government is openly attacking the Constitution, which has given reservations to Dalits and backward castes… an open loot of reservations happened in West Bengal… false OBC certificates were issued to Muslims,” he alleged.

