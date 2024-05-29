5 Persons Fall Into Well in Kralpora Kupwara; 2 Dead, 3 Hospitalised

Srinagar: Tragedy struck Kralpora village in Kupwara as two persons were recovered dead and three other hospitalised after they fell into a well this afternoon.An official said that during cleaning a well in Satboin Dardpora, five persons fell unconscious due to suffocation. “As the news spread, a rescue operation was launched at the site,” the official said, adding, “After strenuous efforts, the persons were taken out of the water source and shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared two among the five as brought dead.” Identifying the deceased as Farid Ahmad Khoja & Bashir Ahmad Khoja, the official further said that Safeer Ahmad, Qasim ud Din and Abdul Hameed are undergoing treatment. More details awaited.

