Pak court summons intelligence agencies in poet abduction case

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan high court on Friday summoned the military and civilian intelligence agencies in a case about the disappearance of a Kashmiri poet and journalist.

Ahmad Farhad Shah had been missing since May 15 when he was allegedly abducted from his house in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. His wife on the same day had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his recovery.

Senior puisne judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who has been hearing the case, on Friday, expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of various law enforcement agencies, wondering at the fate of the missing poet.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print